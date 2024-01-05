Patiala DC holds meeting, asks staff to expedite rejuvenation of rivulets

Tribune News Service

Patiala, January 4

Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney reviewed the beautification and renovation project for the rejuvenation of the Badi and Chhoti Nadi here. The two rivulets, considered the main drainage arteries of the city, carry toxic pollutants due to the illegal dumping of waste and discharge of sewage into them.

After monsoon, stagnant water in the two rivulets becomes the breeding ground for deadly dengue-causing mosquitoes. The efforts being made for their rejuvenation are going on at a snail’s pace.

During the meeting, the DC instructed officials to expedite the work of rejuvenating the two rivulets, and emphasised that effective coordination between various agencies was a must.

She said that flooding of the Ghaggar river last year caused significant damage to the sewerage treatment plant and embankments on both rivulets. However, now steps were being taken to complete the project at the earliest, said Sawhney.

She highlighted that the project is a crucial initiative of the government and no compromises shall be made in its execution.

Sawhney said as the rivulets act as the main drainage arteries during the monsoon, blockages in them lead to floods.

The completion of the project — to cost Rs 164 crore, and to include channelisation, concrete lining, beautification, and renovation of the rivulets — will effectively address the water discharge problem. She provided updates on the progress, including the assessment of the Sewage Treatment Plant (STP), check dams, high-level bridges and cycling tracks.

PDA administrator Gurpreet Singh Thind, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Urban Development) Navreet Kaur Sekhon, CEO PDA Mamta Sharma, supervising engineer of Drainage Department Manoj Bansal, executive engineer Dr Rajinder Ghai, along with officials from the Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board, including Jugul Kishore, PWD executive engineer Virdavinder Singh, and officials from the Irrigation Department were present in the meeting.