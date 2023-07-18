Patiala DC holds meeting on post deluge situation

Patiala, July 17
Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney convened a meeting today to discuss the aftermath of the recent floods in the district.
The meeting focused on reviewing the efforts made by various departments during the floods, as well as formulating comprehensive strategies to protect the district from similar situations in the future.
Sawhney acknowledged the hard work and dedication displayed by officials of drainage, electricity, Mandi Board, rural development, health, agriculture and animal husbandry department besides the Municipal Corporation, Public Works Department (PWD) and Patiala Development Authority (PDA) in dealing with the flood crisis.
She instructed the departments concerned to prioritise the plugging of breaches in rivulets and drains across the district. She emphasised the urgent need to repair major roads and ensure uninterrupted power supply. Furthermore, she highlighted the importance of safe drinking water supply and directed the PDA to clean the Urban Estate area.
She also asked all SDMs to report flood-related deaths for Rs 4 lakh compensation to the next of kin of each victim.
Sawhney asked officials to develop effective strategies to safeguard the district from flood-like situations in future.
Municipal Commissioner Aditiya Uppal, ADCs Jagjit Singh and Anuprita Johal, SDM Ismat Vijay Singh and MC Joint Commissioner Naman Markan attended the meeting.
