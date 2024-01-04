Patiala DC orders MC to expedite construction of sheds for strays

Patiala, January 3
Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney has ordered MC officials to expedite the construction of sheds along with other developmental works to enhance the capacity of the cattle pound at the Government Gazipur Gaushala.
The DC said that the cattle pound, spread over 20 acres of land, has 1,250 animals in five sheds, and an additional three sheds with a capacity for approximately 750 more animals would be set up with the assistance of the Patiala MC. This initiative aims at better management of stray cattle, ensuring their wellbeing and preventing incidence of accidents involving strays.
The DC also said that a biogas plant has also been set up at the gaushala, which produces 10 kilowatts of electricity per hour and fulfils the electricity needs of the gaushala. Sawhney highlighted that the biogas plant also produces fertilisers and that discussions have begun to provide the fertilisers to farmers at subsidised rates.
