Patiala DC reviews facilities, development works

Patiala, December 16
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sakshi Sawhney held a meeting with the municipal corporation (MC) and Additional Deputy Commissioner (Urban Development) to assess and strategise the developmental trajectory of the city and Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) of the district.
Crucial aspects vital for the city’s progress were scrutinised, including installing streetlights, optimising garbage collection and disposal mechanisms, addressing sewerage and water supply grievances, assessing ongoing projects like the electric buses initiative and canal water supply.
DC Sawhney issued directives regarding zero tolerance for illegal constructions or encroachments. Emphasis was placed on upholding urban planning regulations for sustained and organised growth.
Attention was also paid to disposing of pending files related to critical matters like salary and delegation of duties.
Speaking about the outcome of the meeting, the DC said “Our aim is to foster a more efficient and progressive environment for the city’s development."
