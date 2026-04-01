Patiala DC reviews LPG cylinder, fuel supply

Deputy Commissioner Varjeet Walia here today reviewed the availability and supply position of domestic and commercial LPG, as well as that of petrol and diesel, across the district.

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Chairing a meeting with District Food and Civil Supplies Controller Ravinder Kaur, along with other officials and representatives of oil and gas companies, the DC stressed that any instances of leakage, blackmarketing or hoarding of essential fuels would be dealt with strictly. He reiterated that the government’s top priority was to ensure uninterrupted and adequate supply of

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LPG, petrol and diesel to

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all consumers.

He emphasised that institutions and bulk consumers should be encouraged to adopt piped natural gas (PNG as a sustainable alternative. Appealing to the public, Walia urged consumers not to indulge in panic booking of LPG cylinders or panic buying of petrol and diesel.

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He assured that in line with the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the district administration was fully committed to maintaining smooth and sufficient supply of essential commodities. The DC directed all gas agencies to ensure timely delivery of domestic LPG cylinders on “first booked, first delivered” basis.

He also instructed officials to regularly monitor and verify the records of gas agencies to maintain transparency and accountability. He further directed the Food and Civil Supplies Department to conduct regular inspections to curb the illegal use of domestic LPG cylinders in commercial establishments.