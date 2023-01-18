Patiala DC reviews ongoing work on city’s new bus stand

Tribune News Service

Patiala, January 17

Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney today reviewed the ongoing construction work of the new state-of-the-art bus stand near Rajpura bypass.

She said the work was at the final stage and the bus stand would be open to the public soon.

The DC instructed Piyush Aggarwal, Executive Engineer, Public Works Department (PWD), to complete the pending work of the under-construction bus stand on a priority basis. “The Chief Minister is directly monitoring the project,” she said.

The DC instructed the officials to coordinate with other departments to complete the construction on time so that it could soon be dedicated to the residents of the city.

PWD officials submitted the progress report to the DC and assured her that the pending works on completing the bus stand would be done on a priority basis.

Aggarwal briefed the DC about the funds received from the PRTC.