Patiala DC takes stock of work on Model Town drain

Tribune News Service

Patiala, January 10

Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney took stock of work on the Model Town drain on the Patiala-Bhadson road here today. The project worth Rs 32 crore is supposed to end before March 31.

The DC said a 10-km stretch of the drain from Hassanpur village on the Sirhind road was being covered and the road adjoining it will be widened. This will provide better transportation facilities to the residents.

The project is expected to benefit residents of colonies such as Ranjit Nagar, Vikas Nagar, Deep Nagar, Anand Nagar, Adarsh Colony, and Jhill, Seuna, Ablowal and Jassowal villages. These areas are the worst affected by illegal sewerage connections, dumping of household waste into the drain and stench emanating from it.