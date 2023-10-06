Patiala: Deceased girl’s kin seek probe by judges of High Court

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 5

Family members of the deceased girl have demanded a probe by a panel of Punjab and Haryana High Court judges, days before a two-member team, including a retired judge, is supposed to compile and submit a report regarding allegations of Punjabi University students against a professor of Punjabi in the backdrop of the student’s death.

The family members met Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney on Wednesday and sought a proper investigation. Punjabi University student Jashandeep Kaur, who had been unwell, died the night she returned home from the university campus. The following day, students from the Punjabi Department and other wings held a protest demanding action against a university professor. They alleged that the professor had mentally tortured the girl and regularly behaved unruly with them as well. The university formed a two-member committee to probe their allegations on September 18.

The committee started the investigation on September 19 and is supposed to submit a report within 21 days. But the girl’s family, after meeting the Deputy Commissioner, demanded a probe by a panel of High Court judges, ordered by the state government.

The family raised contentions against the probe panel set up by the university and said one of the members, Dr Harshinder Kaur, was not present at the time of their meeting, due to which they could not share some intricate details. The girl’s parents also alleged that the identities of students who have raised claims against the university professor are being released to the public, leaving the students scared.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the university to display the time and location for the affected students to meet the panel members on notice boards.

