Patiala: Dengue awareness camp organised

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 26

The district Health Department today held an awareness camp under the banner “Dengue jan jagrukta” for school students.

The drive was conducted at Nabha Gate and Government Middle School, Ablowal, among other places. The health officials informed students about the need to keep a check on rainwater collected in various containers and utensils on a weekly basis to prevent mosquito breeding.

The epidemiologists informed the students about various symptoms of dengue, available tests and symptoms.

Officials of the district Health Department said a total 30 new cases of dengue were recorded on Thursday. The districts’ tally of cases had reached 723.

The officials advised the students and teachers to ensure that water was removed from all containers and discarded utensils.

#dengue