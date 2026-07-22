Patiala Deputy Commissioner conducts surprise inspection at Seva Kendra, sub-registrar office

Following repeated complaints of delays and inconvenience caused to the public, Patiala Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal today conducted a surprise inspection of the Seva Kendra and the sub-registrar office. He interacted with citizens, who had come for property registration and other official work, to obtain feedback regarding government services.

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The DC also reviewed arrangements for seating, drinking water and other public amenities available on the premises. He asked the staff to ensure that citizens do not face any inconvenience.

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The move comes in the wake of recent complaints that people were facing harassment in registration of deeds and other documents, including under the Punjab Government’s flagship Easy Registry programme.

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Reviewing the Easy Registry programme, Aggarwal emphasised that citizens should get their registration deeds prepared directly at the sub-registrar’s office through the staff deployed at the help desk by paying the official fee of Rs 550.

The DC instructed the employees responsible for preparing sale deeds to make people aware of the facility and encourage them to get their sale deeds prepared at the office itself. This, he said, would save citizens from paying hefty fees charged by private individuals and middlemen for preparing sale deeds. He also sought feedback from citizens who had come for registration and asked whether they faced any harassment or trouble.

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Interacting with people, the DC stated that under the special initiative the Punjab Government has eliminated unnecessary public inconvenience and extra monetary transactions during property registration by dismantling the unholy nexus, and now citizens do not require any tout, broker or agent for getting their registrations done.

“Under the Punjab Government’s ‘Sarkar Tuhade Dwar’ special initiative, citizens are now availing services provided at Seva Kendras from the comfort of their homes through helpline number 1076. This has provided significant relief to rural families, senior citizens, working professionals and people who are unable to travel outside,” he said.

ADC Anuprita Johal and other officials were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, citizens who had come to the Patiala sub-registrar office and Seva Kendra for their work appreciated Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal’s initiative.

The Easy Registry scheme has brought a visible change and registrations are now being completed transparently in a much shorter time, they added.

The DC said such surprise inspections would continue in other departments as well.