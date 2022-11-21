Patiala: ‘Deserted’, colony residents pool in to carry out civic works

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Patiala, November 20

Residents of a number of colonies on the Dhamo Majra road — which fall outside the limits of the Municipal Corporation (MC) as well as the panchayat’s jurisdiction — have not had access to sewerage connectivity, water supply and proper roads for years.

Colonies on the list include Sandeep Enclave, Aman Enclave, Green Avenue, Baba Balak Nath Kunj-II and others. These comprise over 250 households.

A resident said, “Apparently, we live in a no man’s land. Our area is outside the jurisdiction of both, the village panchayat of the adjacent Dhamo Majra and the Patiala MC. Neither of these bodies is accountable for the development of our area.” Residents of these areas cast their vote in the Patiala (urban) Assembly constituency.

Jaideep Aggarwal, a resident of Sandeep Enclave said, “The roads here have not been constructed in years. We got submersible pumps installed to draw underground water and have set up our own systems to dump human waste.”

Sanjay Garg, Resident Welfare Association president, Sandeep Enclave, said, “We have contacted various people over our demands in the past. In fact, a project was launched to provide sewerage and water connectivity to the area, but it stands incomplete. The contractors only managed to install sewer pipes. The pipes lack connectivity to the mail line.”

He added the residents had laid brick work for road-network with their own funds. “But the roads were uprooted for the installation of sewer pipes and remain in the same condition,” he said.

Naresh Duggal, councillor of adjacent Ward 58, said, “The corporation had received grants to from the previous government to carry out various works. The funds could be used outside the MC limits as well. Of the total, nearly Rs 3 crore was then allocated to be utilised to provide sewerage and water facilities to the residents.”

A resident said the people in these areas have had to live without the basic facilities. “The roads here have been dilapidated for long. It leads to acute waterlogging during the rainy season. Even ambulances can’t enter at the time of need,” he said.