 Patiala DIG meets district cops, says safety of residents priority : The Tribune India

Patiala DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar and SSP Varun Sharma during a meeting with police officials in Patiala on Friday. RAJESH SACHAR



Tribune News Service

Patiala, January 5

Patiala DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar, who took the post on Monday, has said his focus would be on ensuring the safety of residents and arresting proclaimed offenders.

In a meeting with the district’s senior police officials, he said there would be zero tolerance of indiscipline and a special drive against anti-social elements would be launched to help ensure no untoward incident went untraced. The meeting was attended by all district police officers at the rank of sub-inspector and above, including SSP Varun Sharma.

Talking to The Tribune, Bhullar said his priority would be to ensure more public participation in the fight against drugs and illegal activities. He sought the cooperation of the people of Patiala for the prevention of drug abuse and crime.

“Frequent meetings of the district police would be held and a fortnightly review would be undertaken. Also, special emphasis would be put on organising drug de-addiction camps for the youths who have fallen prey to drugs. Strict legal action would be taken against drug-peddlers and their aides,” he said.

Bhullar said as per the directions of CM Bhagwant Mann, intensive monitoring would be conducted by the police to curb the spread of crime and drugs. “The police will act like friends to the people as they too are a part of society. They will be at the service of the people of the district to make it crime-free. Apart from this, the doors of my office are open to the general public,” he added.

Prior to assuming this charge, Bhullar served as DIG, PAP; Joint Director, Vigilance Bureau; and SSP Jagraon (Ludhiana rural), Barnala, Sangrur, Patiala, Fatehgarh Sahib, Khanna, Hoshiarpur, Gurdaspur and SAS Nagar.

“Also, I’m available for every officer of the state police department. If you face any problem, you can directly approach me,” Bhullar said.

