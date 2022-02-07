Patiala dist sees 3 Covid deaths, 26 fresh infections, 13 from city

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 6

Despite the drastic decline in positive cases, the district continues to report Covid deaths. The district today reported three Covid deaths and 26 positive cases in the past 24 hours. Of 26, Patiala city alone reported 13 positive cases. The active case count in the district after 33 recoveries has dropped to 271. It has been learnt that 13 people have died of Covid in the month of February till date.

Officials of the Health Department said that 1,453 had died in the district ever since the pandemic broke out in 2020. The Covid testing in the district has declined over the past few days. As per the Health Department, around 851 samples were collected in the district on Sunday.

It has been learnt that the Health Department has been focussing more on Covid vaccination to meet the target set by the Election Commission of India to conduct the upcoming Assembly elections in the state in Covid-free environment. Patiala Civil Surgeon Dr Prince Sodhi said they administered 14,772 beneficiaries in the district on Sunday.