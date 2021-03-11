Patiala district administration asks health officials to ramp up Covid vaccination

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 4

The district administration today directed the Health Department to expedite Covid vaccination pace and administer booster doses to the essential staff of all government departments.

Patiala DC Sakshi Sahwney issued directions after a Covid vaccination review meeting on Wednesday. All heads of the government departments and Sub Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) have been directed to hold vaccination camps in every street and village to boost up the vaccination count in the district.

The DC said frontline workers in every department, including staff members of government and private hospitals, should receive booster doses.

The DC directed officials of the Health Department to ensure 100 per cent vaccination of school children in the 12-14 and 15- 17 age groups.

The Health Department today administered 2,948 doses of Covid vaccines. Of the 2,948 beneficiaries, 989 were administered the first dose, while 1,758 were jabbed with the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. In the meanwhile, 201 beneficiaries had been given the booster (third) dose, said the health officials.