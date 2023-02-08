Patiala District Administration bans weapons at hotels, marriage palaces

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 7

The District Administration here has imposed a ban on carrying weapons inside hotels, marriage palaces and community halls during wedding ceremonies and other occasions.

In an order issued on Monday, Additional District Magistrate Gurpreet Singh Thind said a ban had been imposed on carrying weapons that are used for firing in the air during celebrations.

The orders would remain in force till April 4, 2023.

In 2018, the Punjab Government had decided to take an affidavit from those seeking new arms licence or a renewal that they will abide by any restriction on carrying of arms and shall not carry arms during wedding ceremonies and other functions.

Also, owners and managers of banquet halls and palaces have been instructed to install security equipment such as metal detectors and security cameras to check if someone is carrying a weapon.

The Home Department has ordered the Commissioners, DCs and SSPs to follow instructions on implementation of orders issued under Section 144 of the CrPC (prohibiting firearms at public places).