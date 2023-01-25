Patiala district administration holds Republic Day rehearsal

Tribune News Service

Patiala, January 24

A full-dress rehearsal for the 74th Republic Day parade was held by the district administration here today.

Deputy Commissioner, Senior Superintendent of Police and other officials took stock of the preparation while it drizzled during the morning hours.

DC Sakshi Sawhney said Dr Baljit Kaur, Minister of Social Justice, Empowerment and Minorities , would unfurl the Tricolour in Patiala on January 26.

About 10 contingents will participate in the parade, including contingents of district Police Department, Home Guards, NCC air wing, Army Wing and girls’ battalion and others.

The DC said it would be for the first time that students from the Vani Integrated School for Hearing Impaired and Deaf School will sing the national anthem in sign language.

Experts will perform gymnastics and other acrobats while school students will take part in giddha and bhangra.

The day’s rehearsal was halted in the morning due to rain, but later resumed after the drizzling stopped.