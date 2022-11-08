Patiala district administration launches adaptive learning software for govt school students

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 7

The district administration in partnership with an edtech organisation, Educational Initiatives, launched “Mindspark - a state-of-the-art adaptive learning platform” for students of government schools. Under the initiative, the students will receive access to a personalised, adaptive learning platform “Mindspark”.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sakshi Sawhney said, “With its Artificial Intelligence-powered engine and 20 years of research on children’s learning, Mindspark caters to students’ individual learning levels in reading and math.

While attending a lecture on the software with Class VII students of the Government Senior Secondary Smart School, Civil Lines, Patiala, the DC said the main purpose of the project is to help students who lag behind their classmates. She further added that students in 82 schools in Patiala will be taught through audio-visual methods.

“Concepts will be explained in an easy way and the students will be free to choose the language of learning. Exams will be conducted regularly to assess the learning of students,” the DC said .

The DC mentioned that the schools are already providing good education, but some students lag in studies and do not understand the next-level concepts of their curriculum. The software has been created to help students grasp the concepts in an easy manner.

She added the students will be able to use it in school as well as their homes. She said initially, Punjabi, English and mathematics will be taught through the software and some other subjects will be added later on.