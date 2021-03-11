Patiala district administration launches helpline for mental health issues

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 11

The district administration today launched a unique initiative called ‘Sahayogi Helpline’ to provide counselling for mental health issues and medical assistance for drug-related issues. The helpline number (0175-2213385) would be functional day and night. At the same time a joint plan was drawn up by the police and the civil administration to make the district drug free.

Patiala Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney said the Sahayogi Helpline would be a boon for those who want to improve their mental health including drug addicts, as the identities of such persons would be kept confidential.

Sakshi further said that sports and library culture would be promoted in Patiala district in collaboration with all the MLAs so that the youth could get guidance. Apart from this, skill training would also be arranged for drug addicts during their treatment at drug de-addiction centres.

The DC directed all SDMs to inspect all the de-addiction centers, including OOAT centers, in the district.

Patiala SSP Deepak Pareek said that joint efforts would be made by the civil and the police administration to make district drug free. He said drug addicts would be treated in a friendly manner but drug smugglers would be dealt with iron hand.