Patiala district administration organises cycle rally for voter awareness

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 27

The district administration organised a cycle rally which focusses on voter awareness here, today.

The cycle rally was organised as part of the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) drive. It saw participation from over 150 members.

At the event, the officials present urged the people to participate in the electoral process so that they are able to elect the candidates of their choice in order to strengthen democracy of the country.

Before the rally began, the officials present there administered an oath that they would cast their vote in all the elections and continue their work towards strengthening democracy in the country.

The rally crossed Jail Road, Leela Bhawan Chowk, Fountain Chowk, and Rajbaha Road before culminating at the premises of the Deputy Commissioner here.

Among the dignitaries present were Election Tehsildar Ramji Lal, district nodal officer SVEEP Swinder Singh Rekhi and nodal officer Sanaur Narinder Singh.