 Patiala district administration organises Heritage Treasure Hunt : The Tribune India

Patiala district administration organises Heritage Treasure Hunt

90 youths walk Qila Mubarak-Shahi Samadhan trail

Patiala district administration organises Heritage Treasure Hunt

Participants who were felicitated at the Heritage Treasure Hunt event in Patiala on Sunday. A Tribune photograph



Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 26

The district administration today organised a Heritage Treasure Hunt. The participants covered a 2-km heritage trail from Qila Mubarak to Shahi Samadhan, which showcases tradition, architecture and culture of Patiala. The administration, in the presence of Dr Gurpreet Kaur, wife of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, gave away prizes to winners of the equestrian show organised on February 25 and 26.

Around 90 individuals from across the city participated in the treasure hunt with enthusiasm and zeal. The participants were divided into four teams — House of Patiala, House of Nabha, House of Jind and House of Kaithal — that had to answer questions based on the history of the city to reach to the next point.

House of Jind scored the first position while House of Kaithal was the runner-up. The teams were honoured at Qila Mubarak.

Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney expressed delight at the overwhelming participation of the people in the event and said such innovative ideas need to be adopted to celebrate the heritage with the young generation.

Ravee Singh Ahluwalia, CEO, Patiala Foundation, said the event was a way to involve the youth to come forward and know about the history and traditions of the city.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

'Very serious': Central security agencies on Amritpal Singh's activities

2
Business

Some companies begin replacing human employees with ChatGPT

3
Punjab

‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh a polytechnic dropout

4
Punjab

Two gangsters accused in Sidhu Moosewala case killed in Goindwal jail clash in Tarn Taran

5
Punjab

Under pressure, Akal Takht sets up panel on issue

6
Delhi

CBI arrests Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise policy case after 8-hour questioning

7
Punjab

Khalistan supporters getting funding from Pakistan, other countries: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

8
Himachal

Heavy rain, snowfall likely from February 28 in Himachal Pradesh

9
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann meet Sisodia’s family members after his arrest by CBI

10
Punjab

Centre in wait & watch mode in Punjab

Don't Miss

View All
Biden nominates Indian-American Ajay Banga for World Bank president
Diaspora

Biden nominates Indian-American Ajay Banga for World Bank president

Dairy Milk omelette, anyone? It will make you forget Fanta Maggi and Oreo Pakora
Trending

Dairy Milk omelette, anyone? It will make you forget Fanta Maggi and Oreo Pakora

Indian-origin software engineer wins top National Geographic photography contest
Diaspora

Indian-origin software engineer wins top National Geographic photography contest

Canada welcomes record 2.26 lakh Indian students in 2022
Diaspora

Canada welcomes record 2.26 lakh Indian students in 2022

Kangra’s ‘organic’ wool exported to Europe, US
Himachal

Kangra's 'organic' wool exported to Europe, US

Many firsts as Rose Festival kicks off in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Many firsts as Rose Festival kicks off in Chandigarh

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’
Diaspora

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy
Diaspora

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy

Top News

CBI arrests Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in connection with 'corruption' in implementing excise policy

CBI arrests Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise policy case after 8-hour questioning

AAP accuses BJP of conducting witchhunt against its leaders

Arrest of Sisodia who heads most key depts puts Kejriwal govt in a spot, budget first challenge

Arrest of Sisodia who heads most key depts puts Kejriwal govt in a spot, budget first challenge

Sisodia holds 18 of the total 33 departments, including educ...

Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in J&K’s Pulwama: Police

Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in J&K’s Pulwama: Police

Victim identified as 40-year-old Sanjay Sharma, a resident o...

Two gangsters killed in Goindwal jail clash in Tarn Taran

Two gangsters accused in Sidhu Moosewala case killed in Goindwal jail clash in Tarn Taran

Another gangster critically injured; Mandeep Singh alias Too...

2 BSF jawans injured in attack by Bangladeshi villagers along international border in West Bengal

2 BSF jawans injured in attack by Bangladeshi villagers along international border in West Bengal

Over 100 villagers and miscreants enter Indian side when BSF...


Cities

View All

BSF shoots down China-made drone near International Border in Amritsar Sector

BSF shoots down China-made drone near International Border in Amritsar Sector

Amritsar Civic body seals properties of 60 tax defaulters in a week

Akalis seek resignation of Punjab CM, DGP

Two nabbed with country-made pistols in Amritsar

Two of robbers’ gang fall in police net in Tarn Taran

Pick-up & drop-off system at Chandigarh Railway Station: 10-minute free window now

Pick-up & drop-off system at Chandigarh Railway Station: 10-minute free window now

2 held for chopping off youth’s fingers in Mohali

5 heritage items of Chandigarh sold for Rs 1.3 crore in France

PGIMER plans critical care block, geriatric centre in new building

The Tribune Real Estate Expo 2023: Day 2 sees significant rise in footfall

CBI arrests Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in connection with 'corruption' in implementing excise policy

CBI arrests Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise policy case after 8-hour questioning

From Delhi to Punjab, AAP’s poll plank of corruption haunts party

Fight against corruption not political issue, it will and must continue: BJP on Sisodia’s arrest

Arrest of Sisodia who heads most key depts puts Kejriwal govt in a spot, budget first challenge

Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann meet Sisodia’s family members after his arrest by CBI

In Kapurthala, Congress councillor caught in blue ration card row

In Kapurthala, Congress councillor caught in blue ration card row

Farmers lay siege to sugar mill over dues

Man held for desecration at Nandanpur gurdwara

Kapurthala 2nd best in timely approvals for new industries

Computer teachers to protest today

Rising dog bite cases in dist worrisome

Rising dog bite cases in dist worrisome

MC yet to launch anti-rabies vax drive for stray dogs in city

300 protesters booked for blocking national highway

Phagwara woman, husband arrested in honey trap case

ASI caught taking bribe of Rs 10K

Punjabi University Finances: CAG probes existence, activities of pvt firms

Punjabi University Finances: CAG probes existence, activities of private firms

Three Nepal natives held for robbery