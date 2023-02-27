Patiala district administration organises Heritage Treasure Hunt

Patiala, February 26
The district administration today organised a Heritage Treasure Hunt. The participants covered a 2-km heritage trail from Qila Mubarak to Shahi Samadhan, which showcases tradition, architecture and culture of Patiala. The administration, in the presence of Dr Gurpreet Kaur, wife of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, gave away prizes to winners of the equestrian show organised on February 25 and 26.
Around 90 individuals from across the city participated in the treasure hunt with enthusiasm and zeal. The participants were divided into four teams — House of Patiala, House of Nabha, House of Jind and House of Kaithal — that had to answer questions based on the history of the city to reach to the next point.
House of Jind scored the first position while House of Kaithal was the runner-up. The teams were honoured at Qila Mubarak.
Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney expressed delight at the overwhelming participation of the people in the event and said such innovative ideas need to be adopted to celebrate the heritage with the young generation.
Ravee Singh Ahluwalia, CEO, Patiala Foundation, said the event was a way to involve the youth to come forward and know about the history and traditions of the city.
