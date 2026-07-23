Patiala district administration ramps up flood readiness

Patiala Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal on Wednesday said the district administration, in coordination with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), would hold a mock drill as part of preparation to deal with a flood-like emergency.

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The Deputy Commissioner said this while reviewing the preparations being made by the district administration in view of the monsoon season to effectively handle any potential flood-like situation.

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He said the mock drill would be conducted at a suitable location near Sarala Head on the Ghaggar and the Bhakra canal, so that any shortcomings in the preparations could be identified and fixed in time.

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Aggarwal held a meeting with ADC (Urban Development) Navreet Kaur Sekhon, NDRF 7th Battalion Bathinda Sub-Inspector Yetinder Singh, all SDMs, police officials, District Revenue Officer Divya Singla, Executive Engineer of the Drainage Department Akash Aggarwal, and officers of other departments.

He directed the Drainage Department to keep the required machinery deployed round-the-clock at identified sensitive locations in rivers to remove water hyacinth and other obstructions that hinder the flow of water.

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He told all departments that if they required any equipment, they should place the demand immediately, but if any essential material was found unavailable during a flood-like situation, strict notice would be taken.

Aggarwal said that as per the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, the district administration would closely monitor every situation and would not allow any laxity in ensuring the safety of life and property.

He also reviewed the preparations made by the SDMs and all departments, including the availability of boats, ropes, life jackets, a list of divers, ration supplies, emergency relief centres, and other relief material.

He directed the District Revenue Officer to ensure complete arrangements of motorboats and life jackets to rescue people trapped during floods, and also to arrange large rafts for rescuing animals.

He directed that potentially flood-affected areas should be identified in advance and the necessary rescue and relief teams should be kept ready.