Patiala district administration to hold Military Literature Fest

Tribune News Service

Patiala, January 12

The district administration will hold a Military Literature Festival. The event will be part of the Patiala Heritage Festival. The two-day festival to be held on January 28 and 29 will also commemorate sacrifices of the Indian Army soldiers.

Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney today said, “The ceremony will be organised at Khalsa College as a part of the Patiala Heritage Festival.”

She said Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Maan had announced expansion of the Military Literature Festival (MLF). “He has also announced that the MLF will be organised at the district and university level across the state. This initiative has been taken in same connection,” she said.

She said the Military Literature Festival Association had decided to organise events, including panel discussions, clarion call episodes of bravery, martial dances, display of equipment by the Army, wreath laying, brave hearts motorcycle ride, archery demonstration-cum- competition and Army, ITBP and the police recruitment counselling as part of the festival.

“During the festival, visitors will also get an opportunity to taste the best food prepared by famous eateries of Patiala,” she added.

“The administration will also honour Army war heroes, writers, leaders, thinkers, poets, artists, journalists, film and documentary makers, sportsmen, technocrats and industrialists during the festival,” she said.