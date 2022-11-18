Patiala District Bar Association observes ‘no work day’ over ‘trespassing’ by police

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 18

The Patiala District Bar Association (DBA) is observing a ‘no work day’ on Friday in a protest against alleged illegal search conducted by police officials at the chamber of one of the bar members on Thursday.

The officials in uniform also allegedly took away an individual- an alleged accused in a case- from the advocate's chamber in his absence, they said. As a result, people who had come for hearings were left waiting and had to return dejected.

Advocate Himanshu Girdhar had written to the Patiala DBA stating that he was in court on Thursday in relation to a case when he received a call from one of his clients that some police officials in uniform forcibly entered his chamber and conducted an illegal search.

He said the officials, without informing him, also took away an individual, Parminder Singh, who was at his chamber to sign some documents. He said, "The same was captured in the CCTV cameras installed in the corridors."

Terming the action as illegal, he said it threatened the practice of independent advocacy.

Meanwhile, the advocates said the police personnel trespassed the advocate's chamber.

Joint secretary of Patiala DBA Aman Mathur said, "The matter of police illegally entering the chamber of our member has been taken seriously by the executive body. The president has assured of our support and that strict action will be demanded against the erring police officials. The Bar and the executive stand resolutely behind its legal fraternity."

The executive body of the DBA has unanimously resolved to go on a complete ‘no work day’ on Friday, he added.

Sharing the CCTV footage, the joint secretary said, "We condemn this action by the police personnel and want them to issue a written apology. Strict action should be initiated against the police officials for trespassing."

Patiala DBA president Jatinderpal Singh Ghumaan said SSP Varun Sharma had assured them that strict action will be initiated against the erring officials and that appropriate guidelines will also be issued.

The executive body will meet the SSP over the matter on Friday.