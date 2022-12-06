Patiala District Bar Association to hold elections on December 16

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 5

The District Bar Association will go to the polls on December 16. Association members today filed nomination papers for the posts with an option to withdraw the same on December 7.

Candidates and their supporters have started garnering support for the elections through campaigning.

The executive body of the Bar Association consists of six office-bearer posts of the president, vice-president, secretary, joint secretary, librarian, cashier and 10 seats of executive members.

The association will witness a contest between advocates KP Singh and Manvir Singh Tiwana for the post of president, Amanpreet Singh Virk, Avinash Kumar and Harry Singla for the post of vice-president, Paramvir Singh and Sachin Sharma for the post of secretary.

Apart from them, 22 advocates have filed nomination papers for 10 executive member posts.

The tenure of the Bar Association’s executive body is one year.