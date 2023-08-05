Patiala District dengue count doubles in a week

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 4

The number of cases of dengue in the district have more than doubled in the past one week.

The district Health Department has recorded 35 cases till Friday in comparison to 14 cases registered till last week (July 28).

Health officials said the number of cases at this time of the year was just eight in 2022. “This reflects the collection of rainwater and increase in the spread of dengue mosquito in the region,” they added.

Officials said health teams checked 33,946 places for dengue larvae at Police Lines, Civil Lines, Tripuri, quarters of Sadar Patiala police station and areas of Gurbaksh Colony, Bharat Nagar, Azad Nagar and Ragho Majra during a drive against dengue today. The teams destroyed dengue larvae at 853 places.

Civil Surgeon Raminder Kaur said as many as 35 cases of dengue had surfaced in the district so far and 19 of these were reported from urban areas and 16 from rural areas.

Epidemiologist Divjot Singh said residents should get themselves checked for fever.

