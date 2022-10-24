Patiala District Health Department to offer 24x7 emergency service on Diwali

Patiala, October 23
In view of the Diwali celebrations, the Health Department has decided to keep medical emergency services open 24x7 across the district on Monday.
The decision is said to have been taken to tackle any untoward incident during the Diwali celebrations.
All the Community Health Centres (CHCs), civil and district hospitals, especially the CHC Tripuri and CHC Model Town in Patiala city will remain open 24 hours.
Meanwhile, the department has issued an advisory on bursting of firecrackers.
The department has urged residents to celebrate the festival in an eco-friendly manner.
Patiala Civil Surgeon Dr Raju Dhir said: “We request people to celebrate Diwali festival in an eco–friendly way. Use of fireworks pollutes the environment and has a negative impact on human health. Therefore, people should avoid bursting of fireworks. If at all they wish to use fireworks, they must follow necessary precautions.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rishi Sunak scripts history, becomes Britain’s first Indian-origin Prime Minister
The 42-year-old devout Hindu is the youngest British prime m...
WhatsApp services resume after outage; Meta-owned platform says issue fixed
Meta did not say what led to the outage
WhatsApp outage: Twitter flooded with hilarious memes, here are few of the most funny
WhatsApp outage gave some spare time to users to start a mem...
Partial solar eclipse: Skygazers watch celestial spectacle across India
Since the eclipse is taking place in the evening, the ending...
Day after Diwali, Delhi's air quality enters 'very poor' zone
Situation relatively better than previous years due to favou...