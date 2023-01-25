Patiala district receives 2.2-mm rainfall

Patiala, January 24
The district today received 2.2-mm rainfall. The rain led to a drop in temperatures in the region. The region is expected to receive one or two more spells of rain and thunderstorm on Wednesday as well.
Patiala today received drizzling during the early morning hours. The drizzling coupled with winds led to a further dip in temperatures. Officials at the Meteorological Department recorded minimum 9.3 °C and maximum 17.8 °C temperature throughout the day.
Meanwhile, traffic jams were witnessed at various light points and roundabouts in the city due to the rainfall. Traffic congestions occurred at Fountain Chowk, Khanda Chowk, Sheran Wala Gate, near the city bus stand and a few other places.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court grants interim bail to Ashish Mishra for 8 weeks in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case
A Bench led by Justice Surya Kant -- which had on January 19...
AK Antony's son resigns from all Congress posts following uproar over tweet against BBC documentary
Says can’t be a ‘chamcha’ peddling destructive narratives
Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case in which 17 people were killed
Because of 'lack of evidence', the court acquitted all the 2...