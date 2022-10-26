Patiala district reports 50 cases of burns

Patiala, October 25
The district witnessed around 49 cases of minor burn injuries and a case of major burn owing to the bursting of firecrackers on Diwali. Of the total, 11 injuries are to the eyes alone.
“A child with 20 per cent burns was rushed to the hospital. The doctors immediately provided him with the treatment. The child is now stable,” said Dr HS Rekhi, Medical Superintendent, Rajindra Hospital. Patiala Civil Surgeon Dr Raju Dhir said the medical emergency services at all government hospitals in the district remained open round the clock on Monday.
Dhir said, “Around 38 cases of minor skin burns and 11 cases of eye injury were reported in the district. They were all given emergency treatments at various hospitals and health centres.” He added that he visited various health centres on the night of Diwali to ensure uninterrupted emergency health services were provided to the patients. “I visited CHC, Model Town and CHC, Tripuri, to make sure the doctors were available to provide services,” Dhir said.
