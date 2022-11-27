Patiala district reports 6 fresh cases of dengue

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 26

The district on Saturday reported six fresh dengue cases, taking the total count to 926.

The Health Department said fresh cases were reported from Patiala city and Nabha town.

Health officials said the district had already started witnessing a decline in average daily cases. Dr District Epidemiologist Sumeet Singh said the hatching process of dengue larvae reduces when average daily temperature drops below 14°C. The drop in temperature reduces the dengue breeding process.

Meanwhile, the district administration on Saturday claimed that the Patiala Municipal Corporation was regularly carrying out fogging in the city to control the spread of the disease. Besides, special fogging drives were conducted in the hot spot areas, added the administration.