Patiala district sees 37 dog bite cases daily

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Patiala, October 7

With a monthly average of 1,125 dog bite cases, Patiala district is reporting 37 cases every day. This even as the district administration, municipal councils, nagar panchayats and Municipal Corporation (MC), Patiala, have failed to initiate dog sterilisation programmes in their respective jurisdictions in the past nine months. It has been years since some of the councils have carried out dog sterlisation drives.

As per the data from January to September accessed by The Tribune, as many as 10,127 cases of dog bites have been reported from across the district. While the MC, Patiala, managed to sterilise dogs in the last three years, it has failed to award a tender to continue the sterilisation from January this year. The tender was floated thrice but it lapsed. While the technical evaluation of the bids is being done as part of the fourth attempt. Municipal Corporation Commissioner Aaditya Uppal, said the MC had floated a tender for the fourth time and was evaluating bids. “We hope to allocate a tender soon,” he said.

The sterilisation has not been carried out in some parts of the district for long. A majority of Executive Officers (EO) of the councils and nagar panchayats said the matter was in their notice and they would work on it. EO Bhadson Aparappar Singh said a tender for the project was floated but the project could not be completed after a court case was filed against the allottee.

A sterilisation programme was initiated by the Municipal Council Nabha and the Nagar Panchayat Ghanaur last year, but it could not be allocated. EO Ghanaur Chetan Singh said none of the applicants was found eligible for the allotment. “We have been trying to allocate a tender for two years now,” he added. EO Rajpura Sangeet Kumar said the sterilisation of dogs had not been carried out in the segment since 2020. “But we will work on the matter and initiate a programme,” said Kumar.

Baljinder Kaur, EO, Patran said earlier the council had tied-up with NGOs and veterinary doctors for sterlisation drive. “We receive reports of dog bite cases from the health department. We will work on this matter,” she said. Isha Singhal, ADC, Rural development said the office would start working on allocation of dog sterilisation programmes in rural segments of the district soon.

Lack of certified agencies

As per orders of the Animal Welfare Board of India, NGOs are required to seek special permissions from the board for dog sterilisation. But representatives of councils in Patiala said lack of certified agencies was halting their work.