Patiala district sees another dengue death, 31 new cases

Patiala, November 17
A 70-year-old resident of Tarkheri village died of dengue at Government Rajindra Hospital here today. This is the second dengue death from the district so far. A 26-year-old woman had died of the disease last week.
Meanwhile, the district today reported 31 fresh dengue cases, taking the tally to 746. Of the fresh cases, 21 were from the urban belt and 10 from the rural belt.
Dr Sumeet Singh, District Epidemiologist,
said, “During a door-to-door inspection, health officials visited 3,134 houses. Of these, dengue larvae were found at 12 sites. The larvae were immediately destroyed by the health staff.”
Young population at higher risk
An age-wise analysis of the total number of dengue cases in the district revealed that around 40 per cent of the total cases were reported among people between the age group of 21 and 40. According to the data, around 297 cases were reported among people in the age bracket of 15 to 34 years.
