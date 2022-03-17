Patiala district sees low turnout on Day 1

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

Patiala, March 16

The first day of the Covid vaccination drive for children in the age group of 12-14 years saw a lukewarm response in the district today. As many as 70 children of this age group were inoculated across the district today.

Patiala Civil Surgeon Dr Prince Sodhi started the drive at Government Senior Secondary School at a village in the Nabha block of the district. Of the total 70 beneficiaries, 40 children were from the area where the drive was launched.

Over 1 lakh children in the age group of 12-14 years are eligible for Covid vaccination in the district.

Notably, children in the age group of 12-14 years are now being administered Corbevax - India’s first indigenously developed receptor binding domain (RBD) protein subunit vaccine against Covid-19. Children would be given two doses of Corbevax at an interval of 28 days.

When asked about the reasons behind low turnout of children on Day 1 of the drive, Dr Veenu Goyal, District Immunisation Officer, said: “We have already asked the District Education Department to extend its support in holding camps at government schools. The number will rise in the coming days.”

Goyal said officials were busy in celebrating National Immunisation Day. It might be one of the reasons behind low turnout on Day 1 of the drive.

Four fresh Covid cases

Meanwhile, the Patiala Health Department said the district reported four fresh Covid-19 cases on Wednesday. Health officials said there were 16 active cases in the district.

