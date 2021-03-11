Patiala district to begin vaccination on doorstep to achieve 100% inoculation

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 24

To expedite the Covid vaccination pace, the district administration has directed the Health Department to start door-to-door vaccination once again.

The beneficiaries can avail doorstep vaccination by filling out a form following which the health teams would reach out for vaccination. Patiala DC Sakhsi Sawhney said the aim of the door-to-door vaccination was to vaccinate 100 per cent targeted population with zero wastage of the vaccine.

However, to avail the facility of vaccination at doorstep, there have to be at least 10 beneficiaries. If the number of beneficiaries is less than 10, health teams would call the beneficiaries to the nearest vaccination centre to their residence. Sakshi said each Covid vaccination one vial has minimum 10 injections, and once opened, all the injections have to be used within a limited time to avoid wastage.

The district Health Department last year had started door-to-door inoculation, however, it had to be halted following prevailing hesitancy among the beneficiaries towards the vaccination.