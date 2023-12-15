Patiala district to have 1,786 polling stations

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 14

Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney said that the Election Commission has approved a proposal for the rationalisation of 1,786 polling stations in the district. She added that the establishment of polling stations has been approved as follows: Nabha (Reserved, SC): 226, Rural Patiala: 258, Rajpura: 201, Ghanaur: 210, Sanaur: 272, Urban Patiala: 182, Samana: 232; and Sanaur (Reserved, SC): 205.

#Rajpura