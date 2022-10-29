Patiala district witnesses highest single-day dengue surge

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 28

In the highest-ever single-day spike this season, the district today reported 31 fresh cases of dengue, taking the count in the district to 283.

Alarmed at the rising number of cases, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Gurpreet Singh Thind held a meeting with Health Department officials and other stakeholders.

He directed the officials of various departments to hold a dengue awareness drive. “Next 15 days are crucial. We need community participation to curb the spread,” said ADC Thind.

As many as 53 dengue cases have already been reported in the district over the past two days. The district, in the face of mounting fresh cases, seems to be inching towards a dengue outbreak.

Of the total 283 cases, 169 have been reported from urban areas and 114 from the rural belt. Among the urban areas, Patiala city is the worst affected with 121 cases in the current season.

Patiala Civil Surgeon Dr Raju Dhir said they had already shared the details of residences of infected patients with the municipal corporation and municipal committees so as to carry out fogging there.

Meanwhile, health officials detected dengue larvae at 209 sites in the district during their “Friday Dry Day” anti-dengue drive. The dengue larvae, however, were immediately destroyed by the officials.

Dr Sumeet Singh, district epidemiologist, said detection of dengue larvae had witnessed a slight decline, however, people should drain out stagnant water from their surroundings.