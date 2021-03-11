Patiala Divisional Commissioner bats for water conservation

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 19

Chander Gaind, Divisional Commissioner, Patiala Range, during a meeting today issued directions to officials of the Punjab Water Resources Department, Rural Development and Panchayat Department and the departments of Agriculture and Horticulture for storage of water in villages to prevent groundwater depletion.

He said, “The groundwater level is depleting continuously. It is time that a special drive be carried out to preserve water. The use of rain and canal water has become the need of the hour. Therefore, water should be stored on government lands adjacent to canals.”

Under the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ scheme, the Central Government provides funds to panchayats for storage of water in village ponds and directed officials to begin the process for the same, he said.