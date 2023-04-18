Patiala doctor commissioned in ITBP

Patiala, April 17
A doctor from Patiala, Dr Shifali Lubana, has been commissioned in the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).
Her family said she has been commissioned as Assistant Commandant in the ITBP at the passing out parade held at ITBP Academy, Mussoorie, after completing her training period on April 7.
Shifali will be the third generation from her family to serve the country in khaki. Her father is currently serving as Sub-Inspector in the Punjab Police and her late grandfather also served in the Punjab Police.
Shifali’s father Davinder Pal said, “She wants to set an example for women empowerment. She sets an example of what being driven means. She excelled as a doctor and will do her best as an officer to serve the nation.”
