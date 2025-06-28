Patiala doctors join Faridkot colleagues’ protest

The Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA) of the Government Medical College, Patiala, has announced its decision to join the protest initiated by their counterparts in Faridkot. In a communique, the RDA Patiala stated that Outpatient Department (OPD) and operation theatre (OT) services would remain closed on Saturday, with only emergency services continuing to operate.

Advertisement

“This unified action follows growing unrest among resident doctors over longstanding concerns regarding working conditions, financial compensation and administrative policies in government medical institutions,” said RDA president Dr Rmandeep Singh.

He assured that emergency patients would not face any hiccups. The RDA is demanding revision of resident doctors’ stipend. “Currently among the lowest in Northern India, the stipend amount has remained stagnant despite inflation and increasing workloads,” said Dr Singh.

Advertisement

The RDA is also pressing the government to roll-back steep fee hike. “The state reportedly has some of the highest MBBS fee in the region, with minimal institutional support provided to medical students. Beside, we are contesting the implementation of Rs 20 lakh bond for service post-graduation. It is coercive and unfair,” said Dr Singh.

The RDA demand includes ending non-clinical tasks like file and Emergency Medical Officer (EMO) duties, which resident doctors argue fall outside their academic mandate. — TNS