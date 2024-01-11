Patiala: Dumping of animal carcasses prohibited

Tribune News Service

Patiala, January 10

ADC Anuprita Johal has restricted the disposal of animal carcasses in the district under Section 144 of the CrPC. Johal said that this decision has been taken because of multiple cases, where dead animals were disposed of near residential areas. She added that the administration has designated a specific locations for the disposal of animal carcasses to prevent the spread of foul odours, pollution and spread of diseases