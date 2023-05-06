Patiala eves lift cricket trophy

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 5

Patiala defeated Ludhiana by 21 runs in the final of the Punjab State Inter-District Tournament for Women’s U-19 One-Day Limited Overs at IS Bindra PCA Stadium here.

Patiala won the toss and elected to bat. Batting first, Patiala scored 193 for 5 in 50 overs. Shruti Yadav (78 off 127) and Sukhmannat Kaur (28 off 57) were the highest run-getters for Patiala. Parineeta Daroha 1 for 26, Chinmey Jain 1 for 37, Seema Purohit 1 for 47 and Panmeet Kaur 1 for 26 were the most successful bowlers for Ludhiana.

In reply, Ludhiana players were bundled out for 172 in 48.5 overs. Parineeta Saroha (21 off 86), Divya Rajput (27 off 33) and Panmeet Kaur Bindra (21 off 39) were main run-getters for Ludhiana. Shruti Yadav 4 for 32 and Harsimrat Kaur 2 for 31 were successful bowlers for Patiala.

The runners-up team was awarded a cash prize of Rs 25,000 while the winner team was awarded the trophy and a cash prize of Rs 50,000.