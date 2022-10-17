Patiala: 'Extra duties' affect routine work of health officials

Karam Prakash
Patiala, October 16
Amid staff shortage, it has come to the fore that extra duties given to health officials by the district administration is affecting their routine work.
For the past few weeks, doctors along with other medical staff have been assigned duties at sports events, VIP visits and other random jobs.
Three health teams have been sent to the Polo Ground for round-the-clock assistance at the ‘Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan’ games.
Health authorities said they were time and again asked to send teams for duties to various examination centres, recruitment drives and fairs.
“What is the role of a medical officer at an examination centre? For any emergency, an ambulance is enough at the centre,” said a department official.
Health officials have to be present during VIP visits even when they have no obvious role to play. Two health teams were sent to a marriage palace for a private function attended by the Punjab and Delhi Chief Ministers.
Doctors claim their professional work has been negatively impacted by such duties. At times, the health centres remain sans doctors owing to these extra duties.
“The department is already facing a shortage of doctors so they should either hire more staff or stop these extra duties.”
When asked about the mismanagement, the acting Civil Surgeon, Dr Vikas Goyal, said, “We deploy health teams as per the district administration’s requirements. Despite shortage, we have been sending our teams on the directions of the administration.”
