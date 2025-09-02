DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Patiala / Patiala faces flood threat as Ghaggar river reaches danger level

Patiala faces flood threat as Ghaggar river reaches danger level

The water level of Ghaggar, especially near Sarala Kalan village has touched the danger mark and the water is currently flowing at 16 feet carrying 27195.94 cusecs water
article_Author
Mohit Khanna
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 09:19 AM Sep 02, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

While the rain has stopped in Patiala, the fear of floods continue to look around the village near the banks of Ghaggar river.

Advertisement

The water level of Ghaggar, especially near Sarala Kalan village has touched the danger mark and the water is currently flowing at 16 feet carrying 27195.94 cusecs water.

The water level in this particular area was flowing at 13 feet when it was last monitored at 10pm on Monday night.

Advertisement

In a respite for people living around Zirakpur and Derra Bassi, the gauge level data collected on Tuesday morning states that the water level in the river near Bhankarpur village on Chandigarh-Ambala Road Crossing Bridge is at 4 feet much less than the 10 feet guage.

However, Tangri River, which covers much of the areas in Haryana and cross through parts of Patiala is flowing 1.7 feet over the danger mark of 13.7 feet, carrying 40825 cusec of water, followed by Markanda Rivier which is flowing with a guage reading of 21.2 feet, while the danger mark stands at 22 feet.

Advertisement

However, in a respite for Patiala residents, the water level of Patiala stands at 3.5feet much less than the peak guage level of 12 feet.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts