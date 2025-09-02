Patiala faces flood threat as Ghaggar river reaches danger level

While the rain has stopped in Patiala, the fear of floods continue to look around the village near the banks of Ghaggar river.

The water level of Ghaggar, especially near Sarala Kalan village has touched the danger mark and the water is currently flowing at 16 feet carrying 27195.94 cusecs water.

The water level in this particular area was flowing at 13 feet when it was last monitored at 10pm on Monday night.

In a respite for people living around Zirakpur and Derra Bassi, the gauge level data collected on Tuesday morning states that the water level in the river near Bhankarpur village on Chandigarh-Ambala Road Crossing Bridge is at 4 feet much less than the 10 feet guage.

However, Tangri River, which covers much of the areas in Haryana and cross through parts of Patiala is flowing 1.7 feet over the danger mark of 13.7 feet, carrying 40825 cusec of water, followed by Markanda Rivier which is flowing with a guage reading of 21.2 feet, while the danger mark stands at 22 feet.

However, in a respite for Patiala residents, the water level of Patiala stands at 3.5feet much less than the peak guage level of 12 feet.