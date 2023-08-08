Patiala farmer dies two days after he attempted suicide

Patiala, August 7
A 27-year-old farmer of Sailbala village in Patran subdivision died during treatment at PGI, Chandigarh, on Monday. Deceased Parwinder Singh had allegedly tried to commit suicide on August 5 at his house
by hanging himself from a ceiling fan. The police today completed proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC, following a statement by the father of the deceased.
While his family alleged that Parwinder committed suicide after his paddy crop was destroyed because of floods and he did not get any compensation, the police said the victim did not own any land nor had he taken any on lease.
The victim was facing domestic issues and he took the extreme step because of the same, the police claimed.
“We had a loan of Rs 8 lakh to pay for the 15-acre land taken on lease for cultivation. After the crops got damaged, my husband was not in a good state of mind and did not get any relief from the government,” the victim’s wife said.
On the other hand, Patran SHO Harmandeep Singh said Parwinder was having some personal issues and he owned no land.
The SHO said: “He had a verbal spat with his mother on August 5, following which he went to his room and hung himself from the ceiling fan. He was shifted to Government Rajindra Hospital, from where he was rushed to the PGI, where he died during treatment.”
Victim owned no land: Police
Patran SHO Harmandeep Singh said victim Parwinder Singh owned no land, nor had he taken any on lease. He was rather having some domestic issues which prompted him to take the extreme step, he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
No-trust debate: Opposition says forced to bring motion to break PM Modi's ‘maun vrat’; govt calls it targeting of ‘poor person’s son’
Government that talked about 'one India' created 'two Manipu...
Nullification of Article 370: Supreme Court ‘rejects’ idea of plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir
Top court’s observation comes after Kapil Sibal, who represe...
Manipur police file FIR against Assam Rifles for 'obstructing search ops', Army says unit keeping buffer zone sanctity
FIR filed on August 5 when police alleged that Assam Rifles ...
TMC leader Derek O'Brien's 'suspension' from Rajya Sabha put on hold
As soon as the House meets at noon after the adjournment, Co...
Rahul Gandhi gets back Tughlaq Lane bungalow, may shift soon
In April, Rahul vacated his official residence after he was ...