Patiala farmer dies two days after he attempted suicide

Patiala, August 7

A 27-year-old farmer of Sailbala village in Patran subdivision died during treatment at PGI, Chandigarh, on Monday. Deceased Parwinder Singh had allegedly tried to commit suicide on August 5 at his house

by hanging himself from a ceiling fan. The police today completed proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC, following a statement by the father of the deceased.

While his family alleged that Parwinder committed suicide after his paddy crop was destroyed because of floods and he did not get any compensation, the police said the victim did not own any land nor had he taken any on lease.

The victim was facing domestic issues and he took the extreme step because of the same, the police claimed.

“We had a loan of Rs 8 lakh to pay for the 15-acre land taken on lease for cultivation. After the crops got damaged, my husband was not in a good state of mind and did not get any relief from the government,” the victim’s wife said.

On the other hand, Patran SHO Harmandeep Singh said Parwinder was having some personal issues and he owned no land.

The SHO said: “He had a verbal spat with his mother on August 5, following which he went to his room and hung himself from the ceiling fan. He was shifted to Government Rajindra Hospital, from where he was rushed to the PGI, where he died during treatment.”

