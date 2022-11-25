Patiala: Farmers’ protest leads to snarl-ups

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 24

Farmers again blocked the Patiala-Chandigarh road in protest here today. Snarl-ups at the protest site have become a regular affair now. The protest has been leaving the commuters stranded upto the road leading to Lakkar Mandi.

Commuters say the traffic jams now leave them anxious.

Harnek Singh, an employee at a private company in Chandigarh, who lives near Urban Estate here, said, “We have to deal with unprecedented snarl-ups due to the protest. For the past eight days, I have been reaching home very late due to the protest as it leaves the road jammed in the evening.”

The farmer unions said their demands have not been met by the state government yet. “We will continue holding protests,” a farmer said.