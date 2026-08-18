Patiala fencer bags team bronze at Commonwealth Championship in Nigeria

Arjun, a resident of Patiala, played a crucial role as a member of the Indian fencing team that won a bronze medal in the foil event at the Commonwealth Championship in Nigeria.

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On the concluding day of the championship, the Indian team clinched the bronze medal by defeating teams from Australia and Wales. Notably, this is Arjun’s first international medal. Prior to this, he has represented the country in major international competitions, including the Asian Games and the World Championships. Arjun also has an outstanding track record at the senior nationals, having won medals in about 10 individual and 12 team events so far.

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Balancing coaching and competition, Arjun is currently serving as a coach in the Punjab Sports Department. While continuing to compete at the international level, he is simultaneously contributing to the development of budding athletes by training them in the finer points of fencing. He mentioned that balancing his job while continuing his own training is challenging, but his passion for the sport and commitment to his goals keep him motivated to practice relentlessly.

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Arjun shared that he took up fencing around the age of eight. At the time, he did not know much about the sport. His father took him to the Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports (NIS) in Patiala to watch a fencing match. The visit sparked his interest in the sport and inspired him to pursue a career in fencing. He explained that while sports like cricket, basketball and volleyball were more popular at the time, he wanted to pursue a discipline that combined sporting skill with self-defence. Fencing fit the bill perfectly and he decided to devote himself to it.