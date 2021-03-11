Patiala: FIR registered against unknown persons in forest fire incident at Bir Sanaur and Bir Kartarpura forest area

Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 7

On a complaint by forest officials, the police have registered a case against unknown persons for starting a fire at Bir Sanaur and Bir Kartarpura forest area on June 5. The fire broke out adjacent to Arnoli distributary, but later on it spread to the forest area. The police are investigating the matter.

Vidya Sagri, DFO, Territorial, who is probing the fire incident, said, “As per preliminary assessment, the fire has damaged nearly 13 hectares of forest area. No damage to wildlife has been reported. Three range officers have been deputed at the site for proper investigation.”

She said the department had reported the incident to the Police Department after which a case was registered against unidentified persons. She said the Forest Department had also informed the SSP about the fire incident. Swaran Singh, Forest Range Officer, said the FIR had been registered under Sections 436 and 427 of the IPC against unknown persons.