Patiala: For this doctor, work always comes first, dons PPE kit on Eid

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

Patiala, May 3

When Dr Aslam Parvez was thinking about celebrating Eid— which marks the end of month-long dawn to sunset fasting of Ramadan — he immediately had to rush to the Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law for Covid sampling.

Parvez, a medical officer in the Health Department, said: “For him work comes first”. Leaving his family waiting, on the day of Eid, the medical officer donned his PPE kit and started sampling at the university of law, a portion of which had already been declared a containment zone.

Though Eid was already declared a holiday by the state government, Dr Aslam Parvez spent his most part of the day conducting Covid samples. He doesn’t complain about working on the important festival of him. But his family members questioned him: “Why always you?” It has been learnt that it is the third year in a row that Aslam has been put on duty on the day of Eid.

Dr Aslam is the only doctor from Asia who had been featured in Time Magazine’s 2020 special edition on Covid frontline warriors of the world.

When The Tribune asked about having duty on Eid, he said managing the pandemic was far more important than celebrating a festival, and my family, especially my son, would understand that.