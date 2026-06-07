Patiala Foundation champions sustainability on World Environment Day

On the occasion of World Environment Day, the Patiala Foundation reaffirmed its commitment to a greener, cleaner and more sustainable future. Through its flagship initiatives, the foundation organised an event to promote environmental conservation, sustainable waste management and biodiversity protection across Patiala and its surrounding regions.

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Under Project Prithvi, the foundation has successfully installed more than 200 Dry Leaf Composters (DLCs) in schools, colleges, institutions, public parks and community spaces. These composters have the capacity to process approximately 16,000 kg (16 tonnes) of dry leaves, effectively preventing open burning and reducing air pollution. The initiative is expected to generate nearly 10 tonnes of organic manure, fostering sustainable waste management practices at the grassroots level.

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Meanwhile, Project Chidiya Ghar focuses on protecting and reviving urban biodiversity. Under this initiative, the foundation has installed over 60 birdhouses across various schools, institutions, parks and community hubs. These birdhouses provide safe nesting and resting spaces for local avian species, helping restore natural habitats and encouraging communities to coexist harmoniously with nature.

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Speaking on the occasion, Ravee Singh Ahluwalia, founder of the Patiala Foundation, said, “World Environment Day reminds us that environmental responsibility is not limited to a single day — it is a continuous commitment.”

Senior foundation member Dr Karan Dang added, “Through Project Prithvi and Project Chidiya Ghar, we are creating practical, community-driven solutions that directly address waste management, climate action and biodiversity conservation.”