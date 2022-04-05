Patiala gets first woman DC

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 4

Sakshi Sawhney, a 2014-batch IAS officer, today took over as Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Patiala. With her new appointment, Sakshi has become the first female officer to hold the post of DC in Patiala. Outgoing DC Sandeep Hans formally welcomed her to the office before handing over the charge.

Before this assignment, Sakshi was serving as Additional Secretary, Coordination, and a staff officer to the Chief Secretary, Punjab. Sakshi has also worked as Additional Deputy Commissioner in SAS Nagar and Bathinda districts. Sakshi, a law graduate, is known for keeping focus more on children, women and elderly.

After assuming charge, Sakshi Sawhney said she would try her best so as to reach the benefits of the government’s public welfare schemes to the last person standing in line.

Besides, she would aim to provide transparent, corruption-free, and pro-people administration at the doorsteps of the people.

Sakshi said she would soon be sharing her Twitter handle to directly connect with citizens through microblogging sites. “I will try to provide all the services to the citizens hassle free. I will also be taking suggestions from people of Patiala,” she added.