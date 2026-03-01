In a step aimed at improving urban air quality, the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) and the Municipal Corporation set up the state's first Air Pollution Control Device (APCD) at the Badungar crematorium.

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Installed as a pilot project under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), the initiative is set to be replicated across all non-attainment cities and subsequently scaled across Punjab.

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PPCB chairperson Reena Gupta said, "Air quality management demands solutions that are both scientifically sound and socially acceptable. Traditional cremation practices are an integral part of our cultural fabric, and this initiative demonstrates how technology can harmonise tradition with environmental responsibility. The installation of the device is a step towards reducing emissions at source."

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Mayor Kundan Gogia added that the initiative marks a significant advancement in Punjab's clean air strategy by integrating technological innovation with on-ground realities.

Deputy Commissioner Varjeet Walia said the pilot under NCAP will serve as a replicable model for other cities, ensuring measurable reductions in particulate pollution while respecting community practices.

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The newly installed APCD is designed to significantly reduce particulate matter emissions (PM10 and PM2.5), thereby addressing a critical yet often overlooked contributor to urban air pollution.

"The intervention aligns with the broader strategy of source-specific mitigation, which is essential for effective air quality management and public health protection," said Deputy Commissioner.

PPCB officials said they hasve adopted a pragmatic approach by introducing pollution control technology that works alongside traditional methods rather than replacing them.